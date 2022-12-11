Look: Cowboys Cheerleaders Going Viral Sunday Morning

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 30: Dallas Cowboy cheerleaders perform before a game against the Chicago Bears at AT&T Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys defeated the Bears 49-29. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys are ready to go against the Houston Texans on Sunday morning.

So are their cheerleaders.

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders took to social media on Sunday morning to get ready for kickoff.

The Cowboys are coming off a blowout win over the Indianapolis Colts. Many expect their game against the Houston Texans to be even less competitive.

"Walking into game day like..," the Cowboys cheerleaders tweeted on Sunday morning.

Hopefully the Cowboys look as good on the field as their cheerleaders do off of it.

Dallas and Houston are set to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. on Sunday afternoon.