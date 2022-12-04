Look: Cowboys Cheerleader's Holiday Outfit Going Viral

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 23: The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform in Christmas costumes during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on December 23, 2018 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. (Photo by Andrew Dieb/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Happy Holidays, everyone.

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are getting into the Christmas spirit this weekend.

Dallas is set to take on Indianapolis on Sunday evening. Kickoff between the Cowboys and the Colts is set for 8:20 p.m. E.T. on Sunday night.

It should be a fun one.

In anticipation of the game, the Cowboys cheerleaders have been showing off their special holiday-themed outfits.

Now that's how you get into the Christmas spirit.

The game will air on NBC.