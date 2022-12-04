Look: Cowboys Cheerleader's Holiday Outfit Going Viral
Happy Holidays, everyone.
The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are getting into the Christmas spirit this weekend.
Dallas is set to take on Indianapolis on Sunday evening. Kickoff between the Cowboys and the Colts is set for 8:20 p.m. E.T. on Sunday night.
It should be a fun one.
In anticipation of the game, the Cowboys cheerleaders have been showing off their special holiday-themed outfits.
Now that's how you get into the Christmas spirit.
The game will air on NBC.