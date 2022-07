Look: Cowboys Cheerleaders July 4th Video Goes Viral

ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 16: The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform during the NFC Wild Card game between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers on January 16, 2022 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Few things are more American than the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

In honor of July 4th, the iconic cheerleading team released a video leading up to the holiday weekend.

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders performed their legendary kicking line.

"Kickin’ off the holiday weekend," they wrote.

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders posted another Fourth of July photo later on during the weekend.

Happy belated Fourth of July, everyone.