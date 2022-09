Look: Cowboys Cheerleader's Message For Bucs Goes Viral

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 26: The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform as the Dallas Cowboys take on the Seattle Seahawks during a NFL preseason football game at AT&T Stadium on August 26, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys are ready for their Sunday night game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

So, too, are the Cowboys' cheerleaders.

One Cowboys cheerleader took to Instagram a couple of hours before kickoff with a message for Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

She's ready to go.

"Coming for you👉🏻 @buccaneers," she wrote.

Kickoff can't get here soon enough.

The Cowboys and the Bucs are set to kick off at 8:20 p.m. E.T. The game will air on NBC.