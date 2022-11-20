Look: Cowboys Cheerleaders New Outfit Going Viral

ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 05: The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform during the game against the Tennessee Titans at AT&T Stadium on November 5, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The holidays are officially here.

You know it's the holiday season when you see the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders rocking a new look on the sideline.

While the Cowboys are on the road on Sunday, they'll return home to face the Giants on Thanksgiving on Thursday afternoon.

In anticipation of that contest, the Cowboys cheerleaders have revealed their new holiday-season look.

The Cowboys and the Vikings are set to kick off at 4:25 p.m. E.T. on Sunday afternoon.

Dallas' cheerleaders will be on fully display on Thursday for the annual Thanksgiving Day game.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and the Giants on Thanksgiving Day is set for 4:30 p.m. E.T.

It'll air on FOX.