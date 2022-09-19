Look: Cowboys Cheerleader's Postgame Photo Goes Viral

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 26: The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform as the Dallas Cowboys take on the Seattle Seahawks during a NFL preseason football game at AT&T Stadium on August 26, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys are a happy franchise on Sunday evening.

Dallas topped Cincinnati, 20-17, at home on Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys are now 1-1 on the season.

Following the win, the Cowboys players and coaches - and owner, Jerry Jones - were amped. It was a much needed, potentially season-saving victory, led by backup quarterback Cooper Rush, playing in place of the injured Dak Prescott.

The cheerleaders were jacked up, too.

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders shared a postgame reaction photo on Twitter.

It's good to be the Cowboys tonight.

Dallas improved to 1-1 on the season with the victory over Cincinnati.