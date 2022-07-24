Look: Cowboys Cheerleaders Share Viral Swimsuit Photos

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 23: The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium on December 23, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders continue to promote their special swimsuit calendar ahead of the 2022 regular season.

While the Cowboys have been disappointing on the field - at least in the playoffs - for several years now, the team's cheerleaders remain pristine.

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders released their annual swimsuit calendar earlier this year.

DCC continue to promote the calendar on social media.

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders certainly live up to the hype.

Can Mike McCarthy's team do the same in 2022?