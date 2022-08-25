Look: Cowboys Fans Are Furious With Jerry Jones' Statement

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 04: Dallas Cowboys Owner, President and General Manager Jerry Jones walks on the field before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on November 04, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Unlike many Dallas Cowboys fans, Jerry Jones still sees Ezekiel Elliott as the fulcrum of his offense.

Appearing on ESPN's First Take outside the team's headquarters in Frisco, Texas, the Cowboys owner declared Elliott the unit's key cog.

"It is still a fact: We go as Zeke goes," Jones said, via The Athletic's Jon Machota. "I know it's a lot on Dak [Prescott]'s shoulders, but we go as Zeke goes. He's very capable of being everything we've ever wanted him to be."

While touting Tony Pollard as a "wild card," he said the offense "all starts and stops with Zeke."

The Cowboys led the NFL in total yards and points behind a career-high 37 passing touchdowns from Prescott last season. Furthermore, fans believe Pollard is a more talented running back than the higher-paid Elliott.

Most stats back up that sentiment. Pollard averaged 7.3 yards per touch last year compared to Elliott's 4.4. The 25-year-old also had a higher catch rate while averaging more yards per carry after contact.

Not everyone wants to see Elliott maintain a featured role, but Jones also discussed deploying Pollard alongside his teammate. Pollard has worked as a slot receiver in training camp in hopes of getting more playing time and helping a depleted group that could start the season without Michael Gallup and James Washington.

At least Elliott appeared to solve his fumble woes; he coughed up just one football last season after losing six in 2020. It looks like he'll get plenty of chances to prove he hasn't lost a step during his seventh season.