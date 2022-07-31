Look: Cowboys Fans Are Furious With What Jerry Jones Said

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 16: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is seen on the field prior to a game between the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys fans aren't very happy with what Jerry Jones said about the team's offense in 2022.

While Cowboys fans are hoping to see more of Tony Pollard in 2022, it sounds like it's still going to be the Ezekiel Elliott show in Dallas.

“He has to be the focal point," Jones said of Elliott. “There is room for (Tony) Pollard while Zeke is in there.”

Fans aren't very happy with this idea.

"Ridiculous. What a joke. Free Tony Pollard," another fan added on Twitter.

Perhaps Elliott will have a bounceback season in 2022, though.

The Cowboys running back played injured for much of the 2021 campaign.