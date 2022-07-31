Look: Cowboys Fans Are Furious With What Jerry Jones Said
Dallas Cowboys fans aren't very happy with what Jerry Jones said about the team's offense in 2022.
While Cowboys fans are hoping to see more of Tony Pollard in 2022, it sounds like it's still going to be the Ezekiel Elliott show in Dallas.
“He has to be the focal point," Jones said of Elliott. “There is room for (Tony) Pollard while Zeke is in there.”
Fans aren't very happy with this idea.
"Ridiculous. What a joke. Free Tony Pollard," another fan added on Twitter.
Perhaps Elliott will have a bounceback season in 2022, though.
The Cowboys running back played injured for much of the 2021 campaign.