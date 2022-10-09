Look: Cowboys Fans Furious With Referees Sunday

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys are leading the Los Angeles Rams, 22-10, late in the fourth quarter on Sunday.

While the Cowboys have been playing well, fans aren't happy with a lack of penalty calls against the Rams, especially on the offensive line.

Fans believe that the Rams should be called for more holding calls on star pass rusher Micah Parsons.

"How one of the most prolific pass rushers doesn’t get holding calls is beyond me. Micah was mugged!!" one fan wrote.

"Micah leads the NFL on non called HOLDING," another fan wrote.

"That Was A Holding On Micah," one fan added.

"No holding on Micah?" another fan wrote.

"I know Micah Parsons is good but it’s okay to call holding every now and then," one fan added.

The finish to the game can be seen on FOX.