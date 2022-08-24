Look: Cowboys Fans Loving Micah Parsons Practice Video

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 26: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after a sack during the second half against the Washington Football Team at AT&T Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

There aren't many players like Micah Parsons.

In his first NFL season out of Penn State, the Dallas Cowboys linebacker finished second behind T.J. Watt in the Defensive Player of the Year voting with 13 sacks, 30 quarterback hits, and three forced fumbles.

Based on footage from training camp, Parsons is ready for an encore.

Blogging the Boys shared a fan's video from Tuesday's practice. Parsons made quick work of Tyron Smith, spinning by the All-Pro tackle to infiltrate Dak Prescott's passing pocket.

The practice clip is only making Cowboys fans more excited to see what Parsons accomplishes during his second year.

Meanwhile, other fans viewed the play from a different perspective and worried about Smith. It doesn't help that he was probably holding Parsons on the unsuccessful block attempt.

Smith made his eighth Pro Bowl in a nine-year span last year. However, injuries have limited him to 13 games over the past two seasons. Dallas will hope the 31-year-old stays healthy and shields Prescott from lethal pass rushers.

After all, few offensive linemen are capable of slowing down Parsons. He'll look to pressure Tom Brady when the Cowboys begin their season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football.