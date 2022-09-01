Look: Cowboys Fans React To Tony Romo Number News

PEBBLE BEACH, CA - FEBRUARY 07: Tony Romo addresses the media ahead of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on the Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 7, 2018 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

For the first time since 2016, a No. 9 will take the field for the Dallas Cowboys offense.

The team revealed some number changes on Thursday, most notably wide receiver KaVontae Turpin shifting from No. 2 to No. 9. While linebacker Jaylon Smith and kicker Lirim Hajrullahu have worn Tony Romo's old number since he concluded his career, Turpin is the first member of Dallas' offense to don it.

Cowboys fans aren't too pleased about the news.

The Cowboys have never formally retired a number, but No. 8 (Troy Aikman), No. 12 (Roger Staubach), and No. 22 (Emmitt Smith) remain out of circulation.

Dallas had already dusted off No. 9 despite Romo holding the franchise records for passing yards and touchdowns. The four-time Pro Bowler never got his proper recognition, mostly because the Cowboys managed to win just two playoff games during his nine full seasons as the starter.

Turpin signed with Dallas this summer after winning USFL MVP honors. He earned a roster spot mostly because of his kick-returning skills, so he might not play much on offense anyway.