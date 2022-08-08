Look: Cowboys Fans Unhappy With 'Misleading' Dak Prescott Quote

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 16: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys walks off the field after losing to the San Francisco 49ers 23-17 in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys fans are upset with the NFL's official Twitter account for posting a "misleading" Dak Prescott quote.

Earlier this summer, Prescott celebrated his 29th birthday. He turned 29 on July 29.

Prescott said he's excited for his "golden year" - something people say when they turn their age on their birth date.

Sunday, the NFL's official Twitter account posted Prescott's quote with little context.

Cowboys fans aren't happy.

"This makes no mention of the fact that Dak said this a day before his 29th birthday which was on July 29th... which is what makes it what is commonly referred to as his golden year. It is very misleading and done only so people can drag Dak for saying something that he didn't," RJ Ochoa tweeted.

Prescott and the Cowboys are scheduled to open the 2022 regular season on Sept. 11 against Tampa Bay.