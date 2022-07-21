Look: Cowboys Reveal Throwback Helmet For 2022 Season

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 21: A view of a Dallas Cowboys helmet during an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 21, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys will celebrate Thanksgiving by wearing throwback helmets this year.

On Thursday morning, the team revealed a modern take on their classic white helmets with a navy blue star and stripes. They'll bring this gear, along with throwback uniforms, back into commission when hosting the New York Giants in Week 12.

"We're beyond excited to bring back our throwback white helmets this season," Chief Brand Officer Charlotte Jones said in a team statement. "The white helmet, along with the throwback uniforms honoring our teams from the 1960s, have long been a fan favorite, and we're thrilled to bring back the tradition of wearing those helmets and uniforms on Thanksgiving Day once again."

The team said they'll wear the helmets with navy jerseys featuring white sleeves, shoulders, numbers, and pants.

Dallas last donned a version of the classic white helmets in their 2012 Thanksgiving game against Washington. A new NFL policy allows teams to wear a second alternative helmet during the 2022 season.

The Cowboys will show off these helmets on Nov. 24. FOX will televise the NFC East holiday showdown at 4:30 p.m. ET.