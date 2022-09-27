Look: Cowboys Star's Message For LeBron Goes Viral

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 21: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on against the Detroit Pistons during the second quarter of the game at Little Caesars Arena on November 21, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

DeMarcus Lawrence led the Dallas Cowboys to a 23-16 victory over the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. After chasing down Daniel Jones all evening, Lawrence went after NBA royalty.

LeBron James excitedly declared that Saquon Barkley is "back" after he scored a 36-yard rushing touchdown to give the G-Men a lead in the third quarter. But after the Cowboys prevailed over their NFC East adversary, Lawrence responded on the Twitter post with an '"L."

The game's outcome doesn't take away from Barkley's performance. He accrued 126 total yards on 18 touches and is now averaging 6.0 yards per carry through three games after that rate dwindled to 3.7 last year.

James isn't the only football fan happy to see the 2018 Offensive Rookie of the Year return to form after missing nearly all of 2020 due to a torn ACL.

Lawrence also seemed to gloss over James, who grew up a Cowboys fan, celebrating CeeDee Lamb's go-ahead score in the fourth quarter. The wide receiver bounced back from an ugly early drop to tally 87 yards on eight catches for an offense playing without Dak Prescott, Michael Gallup, and Dalton Schultz.

Perhaps Lawrence wanted the NBA superstar to acknowledge his game-changing performance. Lawrence matched last season's tally by compiling three sacks.

While Lawrence left the game with a foot injury during the second half, he returned to help solidify a primetime victory for the Cowboys.

"They forgot," Lawrence posted on Twitter after the win. "So I had to remind 'em."

The Cowboys have now won two straight games with Cooper Rush replacing the injured Prescott under center. Much of the credit goes to a tremendous defense that's generated a league-high 13 sacks in three games.

Dallas will look to extend its winning streak when hosting the Washington Commanders on Sunday afternoon.