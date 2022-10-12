Look: Cowboys-Themed Political Billboard Is Going Viral

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: A Dallas Cowboys helmet is pictured during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Sunday night's game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys isn't the only contested showdown taking place in Pennsylvania this fall.

The November 8 midterm elections feature a U.S. Senate race between John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz. Fetterman, who has frequently attacked Dr. Oz's New Jersey roots, took another method to question his opponent's local loyalty.

On Tuesday, Fetterman revealed a billboard placed outside Lincoln Financial Field accusing Oz of supporting the Cowboys.

The ad features a photo Oz posted on Twitter nine years ago at AT&T Stadium.

“This gets to the heart of who this guy really is. He pretends to be a Cowboys fan when he’s in Dallas, but now that he’s running for office he tailgates at Eagles games like he’s a real Philly fan," Brendan McPhillips, Fetterman’s campaign manager, said in a statement, per The Hill's Caroline Vakil.

While this may be a serious accusation to some Eagles fans, voters have bigger issues to consider before placing their ballot.

Either way, many fans will see the billboard when the Eagles host the Cowboys on NBC's Sunday Night Football showcase.