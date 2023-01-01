Look: Crazy Fog Ahead Of NFL Game On Sunday
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to host the Carolina Panthers in a crucial NFC South matchup on Sunday afternoon.
Hopefully the fog clears up before kickoff...
NFL insider Josina Anderson shared a photo of what it's like outside in Tampa Bay on Sunday morning.
It's pretty wild.
"Current visibility in Tampa," she wrote.
We're still a couple of hours away from kickoff, so hopefully things will clear up.
If not, it could be a tough passing day for Tom Brady.