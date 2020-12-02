Look: Cris Collinsworth Goes Casual For Wednesday Game

Cris Collinsworth is not dressed in his Sunday best for this Wednesday afternoon game between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Usually, Collinsworth and his NBC booth partner (typically Al Michaels but today it’s Mike Tirico) wear suits and ties when they’re broadcasting games.

However, when a contest gets moved to 3:40 p.m. on a Wednesday because of COVID-19, you can make some wardrobe changes.

Both Collinsworth and Tirico are sporting more casual looks, with outerwear jackets over sweaters and collared shirts. Not bad at all, just not what we’re used to.

Tirico and Collinsworth in the Wednesday 3:40pm gear. pic.twitter.com/Uq7hepBmGa — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) December 2, 2020

Then again, considering how long Collinsworth has been in Pittsburgh waiting for this game to actually happen, we can’t blame him for wearing whatever he feels like.

Welcome to Day 5 of the Ravens-Steelers Game. pic.twitter.com/VKQbBPLe2F — Cris Collinsworth (@CollinsworthPFF) December 1, 2020

Collinsworth and Tirico may still look neat but the play on the field today has unsurprisingly been sloppy.

Pittsburgh leads undermanned Baltimore 9-7 late in the first half on NBC.