Look: Cris Collinsworth Goes Casual For Wednesday Game

Cris Collinsworth smiling in front of a promo for the Super Bowl.INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 31: NBC game analyst Cris Collinsworth looks on during the Super Bowl XLVI Broadcasters Press Conference at the Super Bowl XLVI Media Canter in the J.W. Marriott Indianapolis on January 31, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Cris Collinsworth is not dressed in his Sunday best for this Wednesday afternoon game between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Usually, Collinsworth and his NBC booth partner (typically Al Michaels but today it’s Mike Tirico) wear suits and ties when they’re broadcasting games.

However, when a contest gets moved to 3:40 p.m. on a Wednesday because of COVID-19, you can make some wardrobe changes.

Both Collinsworth and Tirico are sporting more casual looks, with outerwear jackets over sweaters and collared shirts. Not bad at all, just not what we’re used to.

Then again, considering how long Collinsworth has been in Pittsburgh waiting for this game to actually happen, we can’t blame him for wearing whatever he feels like.

Collinsworth and Tirico may still look neat but the play on the field today has unsurprisingly been sloppy.

Pittsburgh leads undermanned Baltimore 9-7 late in the first half on NBC.


