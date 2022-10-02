Look: D.K. Metcalf Carted Off Field For Shocking Reason

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) looks across the field prior to an NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and the Seattle Seahawks in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Amy Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto/Getty Images

Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf had fans pretty concerned on Sunday afternoon.

Metcalf was carted off the field for an undetermined reason in the second half of Sunday's game in Detroit. However, we now know why Metcalf had to be carted off the field.

He had to use the bathroom.

Seriously.

According to the FOX broadcast, Metcalf was carted off the field because he had to use the bathroom. It's unclear why Metcalf was unable to just run into the bathroom.

Perhaps Metcalf really had to go and he figured the cart was going to be faster.

How often have you seen an NFL player carted off the field for bathroom reasons?

D.K. Metcalf is one of a kind.