Look: Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend, Natalie, Enjoying Texas

Dak Prescott is moving on from his injury.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback told reporters that he’s “buried” the injury as he moves forward to the 2021 regular season.

“I’ve buried the injury,” Prescott said Wednesday. “Honestly, guys, you know me, from the point of practice, from the point of just moving forward and going about my life, I’ve buried it mentally. And I think you guys and a lot of people around have to help me in burying it as well as we move forward.”

Prescott has made a tremendous recovery from his 2020 leg injury. The star quarterback suffered a serious leg injury during a win over the New York Giants last season. Prescott underwent surgery and was forced to miss the rest of the year.

He’s since recovered, though, following a lengthy and arduous rehab process. Prescott’s girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, was certainly a big help in his recovery. Buffett has been by Prescott’s side throughout the process.

Buffett appears to be enjoying life in Texas, as the Florida native posted a fun photo on her Instagram account this week.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CP_AdNrnoy3/

“Howdy Patna,” Prescott wrote back.

Perhaps we’ll se Buffett in the stands rocking a cowboy hat later this fall.

The Cowboys and the Buccaneers are set to open the 2021 regular season on Thursday, Sept. 9 in Tampa Bay.