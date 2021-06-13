The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Look: Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend, Natalie, Enjoying Texas

Dak Prescott in the first half against New Orleans Saints.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys scrambles out ot the pocket during the first half of a NFL game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Dak Prescott is moving on from his injury.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback told reporters that he’s “buried” the injury as he moves forward to the 2021 regular season.

“I’ve buried the injury,” Prescott said Wednesday. “Honestly, guys, you know me, from the point of practice, from the point of just moving forward and going about my life, I’ve buried it mentally. And I think you guys and a lot of people around have to help me in burying it as well as we move forward.”

Prescott has made a tremendous recovery from his 2020 leg injury. The star quarterback suffered a serious leg injury during a win over the New York Giants last season. Prescott underwent surgery and was forced to miss the rest of the year.

He’s since recovered, though, following a lengthy and arduous rehab process. Prescott’s girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, was certainly a big help in his recovery. Buffett has been by Prescott’s side throughout the process.

Buffett appears to be enjoying life in Texas, as the Florida native posted a fun photo on her Instagram account this week.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CP_AdNrnoy3/

“Howdy Patna,” Prescott wrote back.

Perhaps we’ll se Buffett in the stands rocking a cowboy hat later this fall.

The Cowboys and the Buccaneers are set to open the 2021 regular season on Thursday, Sept. 9 in Tampa Bay.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.