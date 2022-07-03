Look: Dak Prescott Girlfriend Vacation Photos Are Going Viral
Dak Prescott and some of his Dallas Cowboys teammates recently spent some time in Miami, Florida, getting in a workout together.
The longtime girlfriend of the Dallas Cowboys quarterback recently enjoyed a trip of her own.
Natalie Buffett, the girlfriend of the Cowboys star, enjoyed some time out in California.
Natalie Buffett, who reportedly met Dak in Texas, has been having some fun this offseason.
Prescott and the Cowboys, meanwhile, will hope to have some fun during the 2022 regular season.