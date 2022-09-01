Look: Dak Prescott Has Message For Cowboys Doubters

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 02: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts after completing a pass against the Arizona Cardinals in the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Not everyone is convinced the Dallas Cowboys will repeat as NFC East champions and make a deeper playoff push this year.

Dak Prescott is eager to prove any skeptics wrong.

"Where we are right now, it's all excitement. It is," Prescott said, per ESPN's Todd Archer. "It's truly a privilege to be the quarterback of this team, to be a leader of these guys, offense, defense, this coaching staff that we have. And yeah, especially with everything being said about us -- you know what I mean? -- the lack of what we have, keep writing, keep talking. We're ready to go play."

Prescott returned from an ankle injury to lead the Cowboys to a 12-5 season with the NFL's most points and total yards. The bar is thus high entering 2022, and the 29-year-old is also holding himself to a lofty standard.

"I believe high expectations create higher results," Prescott said. "I feel like I'm my biggest critic. I'm tough on myself. I'm always going to hold myself to extreme, super-high expectations, higher than I think anyone else can. When you feel other people have those expectations for you as well, it's fun."

The Cowboys will look to become the division's first back-to-back champions since the Philadelphia Eagles won four straight titles from 2001 to 2004. There's some doubt over whether America's Team will get the job done.

Dallas traded star wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns and saw pass-rusher Randy Gregory spurn them at the last minute to join the Denver Broncos. An offensive line that already lost Connor Williams and La'el Collins to free agency will now begin the season without left tackle Tyron Smith, who went on the IR with a knee injury.

Prescott and Co. have a chance to make a major statement out of the gate. The Cowboys open the season by hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football before facing the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2.