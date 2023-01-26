Look: Dak Prescott Is Reportedly Dating A Notable Athlete

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 09: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys walks on to the field before the third quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and his longtime girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, reportedly broke up earlier this season.

The NFL quarterback has reportedly already moved on, though.

According to Page Six, Prescott is dating a notable collegiate athlete, who swims at LSU.

"Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been casually dating a Louisiana State University swimmer named Jadyn Jannasch following his breakup from Natalie Buffett, Page Six can exclusively reveal," they report.

"While it’s unclear when they first got together, sources tell us Prescott, 29, and Jannasch, 20, were “active” over the holidays."

The LSU Tigers swimmer has ties to Dallas, where her dad reportedly works.

Prescott and the Cowboys are coming off a loss to the 49ers in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs.

Dallas won 12 games in back-to-back years, though failed to reach the NFC Championship Game.