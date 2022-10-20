Look: Dak Prescott Is Very Ready To Go This Weekend

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 02: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts after completing a pass against the Arizona Cardinals in the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys delivered a positive sign toward his return.

On Wednesday night, the team posted a thumbs-up emoji on Twitter, with the hand wearing a No. 4 wristband. Prescott retweeted the message in his first Twitter activity since injuring his thumb in Week 1.

Prescott also ended his Instagram hiatus Wednesday, saying "Control the Controllables" alongside four photos, the last of which shows him smiling and giving the thumbs-up.

Prescott has missed the Cowboys' last five games, four of which they won before losing to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night. Both the quarterback and team are seemingly teasing his return, potentially this weekend against the Detroit Lions.

Head coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday that Prescott is medically cleared to compete. He expects the two-time Pro Bowler to fully practice on Thursday.

After missing all but five games to a season-ending ankle injury in 2020, Prescott triumphantly returned to throw a career-high 37 passing touchdowns for the NFC East champions last season. He'll look to complete another successful comeback for a team that defeated the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams without him.

It doesn't take a detective to interpret Prescott's social media messages as clues hinting toward his return this weekend.