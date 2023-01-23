Look: Dak Prescott Missed Wide-Open Touchdown Sunday

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 22: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts during the second half of the game against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Levi's Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images) Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Dak Prescott did not play well on Sunday.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback threw two interceptions in his team's 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Prescott and the Cowboys are going home early for the second straight year, each time losing to the 49ers.

But while Prescott made some bad throws, he also made some bad decisions. Check out what ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky highlighted on Monday.

"How do you miss this??????" he wondered.

That's a wide open touchdown.

The Cowboys only reached the end zone once on Sunday, early in the first half.

Dallas managed just 12 points in the Divisional Round loss.