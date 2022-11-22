Look: Dak Prescott Responds To Jerry Jones' Super Bowl Comment

SANTA CLARA, CA - AUGUST 10: Quarterback Dak Prescott #4 and team owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys hug each other during pregame warm ups prior to the start of an NFL preseason football game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on August 10, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Jerry Jones said the Dallas Cowboys are "unequivocally" Super Bowl contenders following their dominant 40-3 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

He won't get an argument from Dak Prescott.

Per The Athletic's Jon Machota, the Cowboys quarterback said he "was convinced before" that they're good enough to break a 26-year Super Bowl drought. However, he's ready to move past their superb Week 11 victory and focus on their Thanksgiving Day game against the New York Giants.

"We're just trying to continue to build," Prescott said. "We laid a brick last week, a pretty good one. But we've got to turn the page…make sure we do that again Thursday."

Following Sunday's blowout victory, Dallas brandishes a 7-3 record and the NFC's best point differential (+84). America's Team has scored 141 points in four games since Prescott returned from a thumb injury.

Prescott is reigniting the passing offense, and Tony Pollard has seized the spotlight with 464 total yards and six touchdowns in his last three games. The offense could soon welcome back eight-time Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith.

Meanwhile, they also lead the NFL in passing defense and sacks behind Micah Parsons.

Jones and Prescott aren't biased in believing the Cowboys are good enough to go the distance this postseason.