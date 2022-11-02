Look: Dak Prescott's Brother Not Happy With Cowboys

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - OCTOBER 31: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on prior to the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Dak Prescott is inactive for the game due to a cal injury. (Photo by STo the tacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys had a relatively quiet trade deadline to the dismay of many fans, including Tad Prescott.

Although the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins last week, they didn't make any additional moves Tuesday. However, ESPN's Ed Werder reported that they were talking to the Houston Texans about a deal for wide receiver Brandin Cooks "until the final minutes" before the trade window closed at 4 p.m. ET.

That news irked Dak Prescott's older brother.

"I really love this team, but why do we get this same tweet every year," Tad wrote on Twitter. "We were going to trade but ran out time, you can make the deal before deadline day."

He clarified that he's not angry the Cowboys failed to acquire Cooks as much as he's disappointed in their overall inactivity while other title hopefuls bolstered their rosters.

"Let’s be clear, I’m not upset the Cowboys didn’t land Cooks," he added in a separate post on Wednesday morning. "For the money, we could have kept [Amari Cooper]. What I am saying, is we should have done something. Every other team in contention for the SB made a move to better their teams."

Their NFC East rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles, secured a bigger upgrade to their defensive line by acquiring Robert Quinn. The San Francisco 49ers traded for star running back Christian McCaffrey, and the Minnesota Vikings landed tight end TJ Hockenson.

Tad wanted Dallas to ascertain more help for his brother, who has led the Cowboys to two victories since returning from a thumb injury. At 6-2, they're one of the NFC's strongest contenders now that their star quarterback is healthy.

Dallas has a Week 9 bye before playing two huge road games against the Green Bay Packers and Vikings.