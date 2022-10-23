Look: Dak Prescott's First Throw Back Is Going Viral

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 11: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys attempts a pass against the New York Giants during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium on October 11, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Dak Prescott is making his return to the Dallas Cowboys against the Detroit Lions on Sunday afternoon.

So far, it's not going well.

The Cowboys have had two straight three-and-outs to open the game against the Lions.

Prescott's first throw was not a good one. The Cowboys quarterback missed a wide-open Noah Brown for a big gain.

Yikes!



It's understandable for Prescott to be a little rusty, though the Cowboys can't afford too much time to mess around.

The Cowboys and the Lions are tied, 0-0, midway through the first quarter.