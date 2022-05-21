Look: Dak Prescott's Girlfriend Shared Racy Vacation Photos
Dak Prescott's longtime girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, recently enjoyed a trip overseas.
The girlfriend of the Dallas Cowboys star quarterback took to Instagram to share some highlights from her trip.
Buffett, who has been dating Prescott for a couple of years, is approaching 100,000 followers on Instagram.
"European takeover," she wrote on IG.
Hey, good for Natalie.
The European vacation looked like a fun time. Prescott, meanwhile, was likely back in Texas, preparing for the 2022 season.
It will be a big one for the Cowboys.