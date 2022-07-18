Look: Dak Prescott's Girlfriend's Best Beach Photos

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 03: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys kisses Natalie Buffett on the field before the game against the Carolina Panthers at AT&T Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

It's been a good offseason for both Dak Prescott and his longtime girlfriend, Natalie Buffett.

The Dallas Cowboys star quarterback is reportedly in the best shape of his career. Buffett, meanwhile, has been enjoying her summer vacation to the fullest.

Buffett, who met Prescott while in school in Texas, has shared some of her best vacation photos on social media..

It looks like a good time.

It's been a fun summer, but football season is almost here.

Prescott and the Cowboys are set to report to training camp later this month.