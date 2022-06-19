Look: Dallas Cowboys Fans Are Not Happy With Jerry Jones

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys looks on before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on September 09, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys fans have been pushing for former coach Jimmy Johnson to be inducted into the team's Ring of Honor for several years now.

Last year, Jones admitted that it was finally time for it to happen.

However, Jones has since walked back on that comment, saying there are no set plans. Cowboys fans are not happy.

Fans have taken to social media to react.

"He is still jealous that Jimmy gets 99%of the credit for the 3 rings that he has. And since Jimmy's departure the Cowboys have won 2 playoffs games in 30years. And we know that 94 team was still running off of the Momentum Jimmy left it with," one fan tweeted.

"I've said it a million times. Dallas will not win a SB until Jimmy Johnson is in the ring of honor," one fan added.

"Jimmy getting in the Hall made Jerry mad. Guaranteed. Look at how he put the ring on his finger at the Stadium," one fan added.

"We will continue to be cursed until Jerry puts Jimmie in the Ring of Honor where he belongs.......we will always falter until Jerah makes this a reality," one fan added.

Make it happen, Jerry.