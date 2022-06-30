Look: Dallas Cowboys Release Their 2022 Media Guide Cover

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - NOVEMBER 21: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after sacking Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs (not in photo) during the third quarter of the game at Arrowhead Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys boast considerable star power on both sides of the field.

Last season, Dak Prescott's offense posted an NFL-high 407 total yards per game. They also led the league in scoring (31.2) en route to an NFC East title.

But they also possess superstar defenders equally worthy of praise.

The Athletic's Jon Machota shared the cover of the team's official 2022 media guide on cover. Micah Parsons is front and center alongside Trevon Diggs and Demarcus Lawrence.

Parsons seized ownership of Dallas' defense during a dominant first season. The hybrid linebacker finished second in the Defensive Player of the Year voting behind T.J. Watt with 13 sacks and three forced fumbles in 16 games.

Diggs, meanwhile, returned two of this NFL-best 11 interceptions for touchdowns during his second season. The cornerback joined Parsons on the All-Pro squad.

After missing 10 games with a foot injury last season, Lawrence returned to tally three sacks, an interception, and a forced fumble in six games.

A defense that generated an NFL-high 34 takeaways last season could get even more dangerous in 2022.