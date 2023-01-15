Look: Damar Hamlin Announces Official Decision On Playoff Game

ORCHARD PARK, NY - DECEMBER 17: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates with fans after an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images) Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Damar Hamlin will cheer on his Buffalo Bills teammates as they begin their postseason Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

Although the Associated Press reported Sunday morning that Hamlin planned to attend the Wild Card Round matchup at Highmark Stadium, the 24-year-old confirmed 45 minutes before the scheduled kickoff time that he'll watch from home.

"My heart is with my guys as they compete today! Supporting from home as I focus on my recovery," Hamlin wrote on Twitter. "Nothing I want more than to be out there with them!"

Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest during Buffalo's Jan. 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He returned home after spending a week in a Cincinnati hospital and appeared to visit his Bills teammates Saturday.

It's still heartwarming progress, as Hamlin was fighting for his life less than two weeks ago. He watched last Sunday's Week 18 win over the New England Patriots from his hospital bed.

The Bills and Dolphins will begin their AFC East matchup at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.