Look: Dan Marino Reacts To Former NFL Star's Death

FOXBORO, MA - SEPTEMBER 06: The NFL Today's Dan Marino attends the grand opening of the CBS Scene Restaurant & Bar on September 6, 2008 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mary Schwalm/Getty Images)

Dan Marino is part of the NFL world that is mourning on Wednesday evening.

Former Pittsburgh Panthers and NFL standout Tony Siragusa died at the age of 55 this week.

Marino, who also played collegiately at Pitt, paid tribute to Siragusa on Wednesday.

"We lost a great one today and I’m truly devastated. Goose was the best. He made the most out of every moment, made sure everyone around him always had a smile on their face, and had a heart of gold. The Siragusa family is in our prayers. Rest In Peace, brother," he reports.

Our thoughts are with Tony's friends and family members during this difficult time.

Rest in peace, Tony.