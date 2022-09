Look: Dan Orlovsky's Reaction To Safety Is Going Viral

ANAHEIM, CA - FEBRUARY 10: ESPN host Dan Orlovsky makes a point during an ESPN Super Bowl preview show broadcast from Disney California Adventure in Anaheim on Thursday, February 10, 2022. Orlovsky was joined by co-hosts, Keyshawn Johnson, Laura Rutledge, Marcus Spears and Mina Kimes. (Photo by Leonard Ortiz/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images) MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images/Getty Images

ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky finally has some company.

The former Detroit Lions quarterback is responsible for arguably the most infamous safety in NFL history, as he ran out of the end zone during a game.

Jimmy Garoppolo joined him on Sunday night, though.

Orlovsky shared his reaction to the viral safety on Sunday evening.

"IVE NEVER BEEN HAPPIER FFFFREEEEEDDDOOOMMMM," the ESPN analyst tweeted.

Well played, Dan.