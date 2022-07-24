Look: Daughter Of Legendary NFL Quarterback Goes Viral

October 16 2016: Brett Favre greets his wife Deanna during a Hall of Fame Ceremony during the Dallas Cowboys 30-16 victory over the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI. (Photo by Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The daughter of a legendary NFL quarterback went viral on television this week.

Brett Favre's daughter was revealed to be one of the cast members of a reality television show.

Fans had guessed that Favre's daughter was one of the characters on the show, but it wasn't made official until this past week, when she officially revealed her identity.

Brittany Favre is one of the cast members on "Claim to Fame."

The show features the relatives of famous people competing for $100,000 while attempting to keep their identity private.

"My dad and I are really close. I did inherit his competitive nature. At my house, winning is the only option," Brittany said. "I was born before he became successful so I got to witness the entire rise from an unknown to known. Don't let my kindness fool you. I used to be an attorney and know how to win. I am so competitive that I hurt feelings."

ABC's "Claim to Fame" airs on Mondays at 9 p.m. E.T.