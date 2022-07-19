Look: Deebo Samuel's Trainer Appears To Hint At Big News

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Deebo Samuel #19 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Deebo Samuel may have finally worked things out with the San Francisco 49ers.

Earlier this offseason Samuel scrubbed everything 49ers-related from his social media platforms and reportedly expressed frustration regarding contract negotiations.

There was a belief Samuel's days in San Francisco had come to an end. However, he may have had a change in heart.

Samuel's trainer posted a video with the 49ers star this Tuesday and shared the following message: "He about to get paid."

Trusted 49ers insider David Lombardi thinks this is a strong indication Samuel may have worked things out with the NFC West franchise.

This was always the way this was probably going to end up. As long as Samuel gets more money - that he most certainly deserves - this will all smooth itself over.

Samuel was integral to the Niners' success last season and almost carried the team to a Super Bowl.

The versatile play-maker will be especially important to the 49ers this season as Trey Lance takes over for Jimmy Garoppolo.