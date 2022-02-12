Look: Deion Sanders Names The 1 Place He Won’t Coach

In a recent interview with Dan Le Batard, former NFL star Deion Sanders revealed the one place he doesn’t want to coach.

Fellow host Stugotz asked Sanders if he’d want to, or has been asked, about coaching in the NFL. The current Jackson State head coach made it clear he has no desire to coach professional athletes.

“I don’t know about that one, my man,” Sanders said of the NFL. “I don’t want to coach pros. I’m not a pro guy. I don’t have patience for rich guys with problems. I don’t have patience for rich guys that don’t want to stay rich and continue to earn a check.”

While he might not want to coach in the NFL, it sounds like he’d take a Power 5 job. Sanders revealed he interviewed for three college football openings and thinks he should have been hired.

“I interviewed for three Power Five jobs and I should’ve got em,” Sanders said. “I was very, very, very good I may say in the interviews. In one of the interviews, I was so darn good, the guy asked me when could I start. ‘When can you really start?’ I told him when it was possible and they went in another direction. I wasn’t upset. That just means that God needed me to continue to be at Jackson State.”

In two seasons at Jackson State, Sanders has a 15-5 record.