Look: Depressing Jimmy Garoppolo Training Camp Photo Is Going Viral

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers have made it clear they're moving on from Jimmy Garoppolo and intend to trade him. However, the NFC West franchise has been unsuccessful in such an attempt.

So where do things currently stand in this situation? Well, let's just say it's awkward.

The 49ers don't want him practicing with the team. But they also recognize he's still a Niner and they'd like him to stay in decent shape.

So, although Garoppolo isn't practicing in training camp, he's still attending the sessions and getting in some conditioning work off to the side.

"Jimmy Garoppolo sighting at #49ers camp. He’s doing some running on the side at the start of today’s practice. Said hello to media as he passed by," said Nick Wagoner.

Talk about depressing.

The video is even worse.

It's nice to see Jimmy Garoppolo still putting in some work, but this is just downright awkward.

It's embarrassing enough for the guy already. After all, he's led the 49ers to two NFC Championships in three seasons and is now getting the boot for the unproven Trey Lance.

The fact he still, in some sense, has to show up for training camp only to be separated from the rest of the team is frankly a bit disrespectful.

Hopefully Garoppolo gets a new home soon.