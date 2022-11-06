Look: Depressing Photo Of FedEx Field Is Going Viral

LANDOVER, MD - SEPTEMBER 12: An aerial view of FedEx Field taken during NFL week one between the Washington Redskins and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FedEx Field on September 12, 2004 in Landover, Maryland. Redskins defeated the Buccaneers 16-10. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

It's safe to say that Washington Commanders fans are ready for a change in ownership.

Earlier this week, a report surfaced, revealing that owner Dan Snyder is finally considering selling his beloved NFC East franchise. The Commanders have hired a bank to help the process of potentially finding a buyer.

Washington's franchise could go for north of $6 billion, according to reports.

The fan base has been frustrated with the organization for a while, now.

Sunday morning's tailgating photo shows that pretty well.

Commanders fans have been through a lot of suffering over the years. It's not surprising that many of them are fed up with the state of the team and unwilling to show their support on game day.

Washington and Minnesota, meanwhile, are set to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T.

The game will be airing on FOX.