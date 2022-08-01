Look: Deshaun Watson's Girlfriend Enjoys Browns Stadium

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 18: Jilly Anais speaks onstage during the 2nd Annual American Influencer Awards at Dolby Theatre on November 18, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for American Influencer Awards ) Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Deshaun Watson will serve a six-game suspension for sexual misconduct, judge Sue Robinson ruled on Monday morning, barring an appeal from the National Football League.

The Cleveland Browns starting quarterback was accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 female massage therapists. Watson did not face any criminal charges for his alleged behavior. He will now miss the first six games of the 2022 season.

Watson's girlfriend, Jilly Anais, has stood by his side throughout this.

Saturday night, Anais appeared to enjoy her time at the Browns stadium.

Deshaun and Jilly, an influencer, have been dating for several years now.

Watson, meanwhile, is set to return to the Browns for their seventh game of the 2022 season.