Look: Dez Bryant Asks Odell Beckham Where He's Signing

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 23: Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams runs with the ball in the first quarter of the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Odell Beckham remains the biggest name on the NFL free agent market, and there's been endless speculation about where he will sign.

As the date of Beckham's return from ACL surgery draws nearer, former star wideout Dez Bryant asked him point-blank on Twitter which AFC contender he plans to sign with.

"Bills or Chiefs @obj?" Bryant asked.

Not surprisingly, Beckham gave a cryptic response.

There's plenty of smoke linking Beckham to each of these teams. Bills star Von Miller has hinted at his former Rams teammate joining him in Buffalo, and people are wondering if the Chiefs' restructured tight end Travis Kelce's contract in order to free up cap space for Beckham.

The New York Giants, Beckham's former team, Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints are just some of the other franchises that have been mentioned as possible fits for Beckham.