Look: Dez Bryant Reacts To Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors

OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 17: Dez Bryant #88 of the Dallas Cowboys walks off the field after their 20-17 win over the Oakland Raiders during their NFL game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on December 17, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Amid rumors of the Dallas Cowboys monitoring Odell Beckham Jr., a former Cowboys star appears to approve of his old team adding the wide receiver.

NFL.com's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Sunday morning that the Cowboys are "expected to be in the mix" on Beckham when he's ready to sign. The free agent is recovering from an ACL tear suffered during the Super Bowl.

Seemingly responding to the chatter, Dez Bryant tagged Beckham's Twitter account while posting a star and eyeballs emoji.

Last month, Bryant asked Beckham if he planned on joining the Buffalo Bills or Kansas City Chiefs. OBJ responded with a cryptic string of emojis that roughly translates to, "I'm not telling."

Meanwhile, Beckham encouraged Bryant to return to Dallas during the summer. Bryant, who last played for the Cowboys in 2017, returned for six games with the Baltimore Ravens in 2020.

While a Bryant comeback is unlikely, Beckham is a more feasible target for America's Team. NFL.com reported that the 30-year-old expects to be fully healthy and sign somewhere by early December.

Beckham would add more star power to an offense rediscovering its rhythm with Dak Prescott back on the field. Despite discussing deals for Brandin Cooks and Jerry Jeudy, the Cowboys didn't add another receiver before Tuesday's trade deadline.