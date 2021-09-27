Look: Dez Bryant Has Blunt Message For Colin Kaepernick

In a recent appearance on the “I Am Athlete” podcast, former NFL star wide receiver Dez Bryant has a strong message for former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Bryant said he respects Kaepernick for what he’s done off the field. However, the longtime Dallas Cowboys wide receiver doesn’t think Kaep has done enough or fulfilled the promises he made.

Here was his message to Kaepernick:

“But brother, you had the biggest opportunity in the world to create jobs, build jobs, give jobs to people. The people that you were talking about. The people that you, so called, standing up for. People that stood beside you, lost they jobs because of you. Where you at? I ain’t heard from you.”

Here’s video of Bryant’s message.

Bryant expanded on why he’s not happy with Kaepernick.

“He brought the awareness and that’s why I respect him. But there was no call to action.”

While he might not be happy with Kaepernick, Bryant prefaced his comments by saying he respects the former quarterback.

“I respect Colin Kaepernick. But there is one thing I don’t respect. I said when I got the opportunity to get on the stage to say it, I would say it. You know, I love him to death. Ain’t no hate or nothing like that.”

Bryant’s comments have caused quite a stir on social media. We’ll have to wait and see if Kaepernick responds.