Look: Dez Bryant Reacts To Marion Barber's Cause Of Death

OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 17: Dez Bryant #88 of the Dallas Cowboys runs onto the field prior to their NFL game against the Oakland Raiders at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on December 17, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Dez Bryant continues to be heartbroken over the death of his former Dallas Cowboys teammate, Marion Barber.

The former Cowboys running back died last month in Frisco, Texas. Barber had reportedly not been doing well, according to some of his ex-Cowboys teammates.

On Monday, an autopsy revealed that Barber died from a heat stroke.

Bryant, who played with Barber for one season in Dallas, took to Twitter to react to the heartbreaking news.

Our thoughts continue to be with Barber's friends and family members during this difficult time.

May he rest in peace.