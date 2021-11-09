Look: Dez Bryant Reacts To NFL Referee Controversy

The story of the NFL’s 2021-22 season has unfortunately been, in part, the officiating.

During the Steelers-Bears game on Monday night, a refereeing catastrophe took place. Official Tony Corrente called a taunting penalty on Bears linebacker Cassius Marsh after he started jawing at the Steelers’ sideline.

As he was running back to his own sideline, Corrente appeared to “hip check” the Bears linebacker and threw the flag shortly thereafter.

“On my way to the sideline, I got hip-checked by the ref. It’s pretty clear,” Marsh said after the game, via ESPN.com. “If I was to do that to a ref or even touch a ref, we get kicked out of the game and possibly suspended and fined. I just think that that was incredibly inappropriate.”

The entire ordeal was a flat-out disaster. Former NFL great Dez Bryant agrees. He called the officiating sequence “crazy” on Twitter.

“Crazy” is the right way to describe Monday night’s fiasco.

Officials have become too involved in today’s NFL. The taunting penalty, in particular, has become a subjective penalty which allows refs the freedom to pick and choose what warrants it.

Unfortunately, league leaders stand by the taunting rule. They want football to look and be played a certain way. That way doesn’t include room for trash talking or a bit of taunting.

Dez Bryant is one of many who thinks a change needs to take place to the taunting rule. Let’s hope the NFL listens.