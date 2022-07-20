Look: Dez Bryant's Special Cowboys Photo Is Going Viral

OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 17: Dez Bryant #88 of the Dallas Cowboys walks off the field after their 20-17 win over the Oakland Raiders during their NFL game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on December 17, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Wearing No. 88 is a high honor for Dallas Cowboys wide receivers.

Hall of Famers Drew Pearson and Michael Irvin have donned the number for Dallas. While most teams would have taken it out of circulation, the Cowboys don't officially retire any numbers.

This paved the way for a cool moment with four members of the No. 88 club.

Dez Bryant, the first Cowboys receiver to wear the number after Irvin, shared a photo with the two former legends and the man currently possessing the No. 88 jersey, CeeDee Lamb.

"It was great hanging with the 8’s today," Bryant wrote Wednesday. "Us 8’s have something brewing… once a ⭐️ always a star."

The lineage dates back to 1973, Pearson's first of 11 seasons in Dallas. He earned three All-Pro nods and won a Super Bowl title.

Five years after Pearson's retirement, Irvin took the baton. He compiled 11,904 receiving yards over a 12-year career featuring three championships and five Pro Bowl appearances.

While Bryant probably won't join his predecessors in Canton, he did No. 88 proud when registering 41 touchdowns from 2012 to 2014.

Now it's Lamb's turn. The 2020 first-round pick led the team with 79 receptions and 1,102 receiving yards last season. He's Dak Prescott's clear top target after the Cowboys traded Amari Cooper to Cleveland.