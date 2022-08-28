Look: Dick Butkus' Message For Aaron Rodgers Is Going Viral

CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 31: Pro Football Hall of Fame member Dick Butkus is honored at halftime during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on October 31, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

It's safe to say that Dick Butkus isn't a big fan of what the Packers are doing on offense this year.

The Packers lost wide receiver Davante Adams to the Raiders this offseason. Green Bay failed to make a big move at wide receiver to replace Adams.

Butkus doesn't appear to be confident in the Green Bay passing game right now.

"Boy, I hope Aaron Rodgers has figured out how to throw passes to himself because if not, Packers' games are going to look a whole lot like playing fetch with my dog (miss you Lucy)," he wrote.

The Packers have owned the Bears during Rodgers' time in Green Bay, but perhaps that will begin to change now.

It seems like Butkus feels it will.