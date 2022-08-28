Look: Dick Butkus Trending For What He Said About Aaron Rodgers

CHICAGO - SEPTEMBER 20: Hall of Fame Chicago Bears Dick Butkus (L) and Gale Sayers share a laugh on the sidelines before a game between the Bears and the Pittsburgh Steelers on September 20, 2009 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. The Bears defeated the Steelers 17-14. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Well played, Dick Butkus.

The Chicago Bears legend took a playful shot at Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on social media earlier this weekend.

Butkus, a Hall of Famer, doesn't appear to be confident in the Green Bay passing game sans-Davante Adams.

"Boy, I hope Aaron Rodgers has figured out how to throw passes to himself because if not, Packers' games are going to look a whole lot like playing fetch with my dog (miss you Lucy)," Butkus wrote.

Butkus' comment has gone viral.

"Ol' Dick, like me, thinks Karen Rodgers and the Pack will struggle this yr. We both may be biased," one fan joked.

"4-15 against the Packers in your career? Something like that?" another fan wondered.

"talking like he don’t own your franchise lmaoooooo. focus on your own trash QB," one fan added.

"I’d make a joke about the Bears’ quarterback by I have no idea who he is… or if they even have one… are the Bears still a thing?" another fan wrote.

Bears vs. Packers games should be fun this year...