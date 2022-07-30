Look: DK Metcalf Has Role In New Movie Coming Out Next Month

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 31: DK Metcalf #14 of the Seattle Seahawks looks on before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lumen Field on October 31, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

It's been a good July for NFL star wide receiver DK Metcalf.

Earlier this week, Metcalf scored a massive new extension with the Seattle Seahawks.

Then on Saturday, ESPN's Adam Schefter announced Metcalf will soon make his acting debut.

The Seahawks wide receiver will star alongside Owen Wilson, Jesse Williams and Michael Pena in Jerry Bruckheimer's upcoming action movie Secret Headquarters. The film premiers on Aug. 12.

"Good two-week stretch for Seahawks’ WR DK Metcalf: fresh off his new contract extension, Metcalf will make his acting debut, alongside Owen Wilson, Jesse Williams and Michael Peña, in Jerry Bruckheimer‘s upcoming action movie Secret Headquarters, premiering August 12th," said Schefter.

Not a bad offseason for DK Metcalf, that's for sure.

Metcalf's three-year, $72 million extension, meanwhile, keeps him in Seattle for the next several years. It also deposits $30 million into his bank account via signing bonus.

"Breaking: DK Metcalf is signing a three-year, $72M extension with the Seahawks that includes $58.2M guaranteed, sources tell @AdamSchefter. The deal includes a $30M signing bonus, the highest ever for a WR."

Metcalf: NFL wide receiver, millionaire and now actor. He can do it all, folks.